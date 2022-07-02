Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spartan Brigade conducts Army's newest armored network pilot [Image 1 of 2]

    Spartan Brigade conducts Army's newest armored network pilot

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Elijah Tenbrink, an intelligence analyst assigned to "Mustang Squadron," 6th Squadron, 8th Calvary Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, leverages the upper tactical internet to conduct mission command and network communications during the Army’s three-week Armored Formation On-The-Move Network Pilot at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 7, 2022. The Army will use the Soldier feedback and data collected to inform the Army's Capability Set 25 network design and market research to determine currently available and maturing industry solutions for potential armored formation network integration. (U.S. Army photo by Amy Walker, Project Manager Tactical Network, PEO C3T Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 23:33
    Photo ID: 7164393
    VIRIN: 220207-A-A4468-1001
    Resolution: 1002x669
    Size: 185.85 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Brigade conducts Army's newest armored network pilot [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spartan Brigade conducts Army's newest armored network pilot
    Spartan Brigade signal officer lead Army's newest armored network pilot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    forscom
    3ID
    Modernization
    PEO C3T
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    OTM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT