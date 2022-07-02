Spartan Brigade conducts Army's newest armored network pilot

Spc. Elijah Tenbrink, an intelligence analyst assigned to "Mustang Squadron," 6th Squadron, 8th Calvary Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, leverages the upper tactical internet to conduct mission command and network communications during the Army’s three-week Armored Formation On-The-Move Network Pilot at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 7, 2022. The Army will use the Soldier feedback and data collected to inform the Army's Capability Set 25 network design and market research to determine currently available and maturing industry solutions for potential armored formation network integration. (U.S. Army photo by Amy Walker, Project Manager Tactical Network, PEO C3T Public Affairs)

