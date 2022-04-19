Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truax Field begins PFAS remedial investigation [Image 4 of 4]

    Truax Field begins PFAS remedial investigation

    MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman 

    115th Fighter Wing

    Drillers with Plains Environmental Services, Inc. conduct hydraulic profiling and electrical conductivity testing using a Geoprobe mobile drilling rig during a remedial investigation into the presence of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin, March 22, 2022. The investigation marks the second major step in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act process which will guide the mitigation of PFAS compounds on and around the Air National Guard installation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 17:16
    Location: MADISON, WI, US 
    115th Fighter Wing
    115th FW
    PFOS
    PFOA
    PFAS
    CERCLA

