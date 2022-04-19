Truax Field begins PFAS remedial investigation

A driller with Plains Environmental Services, Inc. conducts hydraulic profiling and electrical conductivity testing using a Geoprobe mobile drilling rig during a remedial investigation into the presence of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin, March 22, 2022. The investigation marks the second major step in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act process which will guide the mitigation of PFAS compounds on and around the Air National Guard installation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

