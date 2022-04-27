Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meade community comes together during SAAPM [Image 6 of 6]

    Meade community comes together during SAAPM

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Tammie Moore 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    Members of Fort Meade participated in Demin Walk to show they are an ally to victims and survivors of sexual assault and harassment April 28, 2022. Several shoes lined the starting and ending point to symbolize sexual assault victims and survivors. The event was one of several Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month activities taking place on post during April. (U.S. Army photo by Tammie S. Moore)

