Members of Fort Meade participated in Demin Walk to show they are an ally to victims and survivors of sexual assault and harassment April 28, 2022. Several shoes lined the starting and ending point to symbolize sexual assault victims and survivors. The event was one of several Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month activities taking place on post during April. (U.S. Army photo by Tammie S. Moore)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 16:45
|Photo ID:
|7163956
|VIRIN:
|220427-A-BJ706-612
|Resolution:
|4368x2913
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Meade community comes together during SAAPM [Image 6 of 6], by Tammie Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Meade community comes together during SAAPM
