    Meade community comes together during SAAPM

    Meade community comes together during SAAPM

    Members of Fort Meade participated in Demin Walk to show they are an ally to victims

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Story by Tammie Moore 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Members of the Fort Meade Community came together to show their support for sexual assault and harassment victims and survivors throughout April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

    Numerous events took place across the post during the month to educate the community, to build awareness, and to create the culture to eliminate sexual assault and harassment.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 16:45
    Story ID: 419481
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Fort George G. Meade
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    SAAPM
    FGGM

