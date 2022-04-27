Meade community comes together during SAAPM

Photo By Tammie Moore | Members of Fort Meade participated in Demin Walk to show they are an ally to victims...... read more read more

Photo By Tammie Moore | Members of Fort Meade participated in Demin Walk to show they are an ally to victims and survivors of sexual assault and harassment April 28, 2022. Several shoes lined the starting and ending point to symbolize sexual assault victims and survivors. The event was one of several Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month activities taking place on post during April. (U.S. Army photo by Tammie S. Moore)