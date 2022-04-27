FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Members of the Fort Meade Community came together to show their support for sexual assault and harassment victims and survivors throughout April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.
Numerous events took place across the post during the month to educate the community, to build awareness, and to create the culture to eliminate sexual assault and harassment.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 16:45
|Story ID:
|419481
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Meade community comes together during SAAPM, by Tammie Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT