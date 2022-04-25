Gunston Hall: Vertical Replenishment at Sea

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 25, 2022) Linguistic Specialist Chief Brenna Hickey, and Retail Specialist 3rd Class Gabriel Nanao, move a package during a vertical replenishment operation aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), April 25, 2022. Gunston Hall, assigned to the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)

