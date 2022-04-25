ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 25, 2022) Linguistics Specialist 3rd Class Aline Cortes, left, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Hadassah King, strap their helmets for a vertical replenishment operation aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), April 25, 2022. Gunston Hall, assigned to the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 14:35
|Photo ID:
|7163688
|VIRIN:
|220425-N-PS818-1355
|Resolution:
|6001x4001
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gunston Hall: Vertical Replenishment at Sea [Image 5 of 5], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
