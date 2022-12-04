Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Day 1: AATTC hosts first international aircrew since pre-pandemic [Image 5 of 8]

    Day 1: AATTC hosts first international aircrew since pre-pandemic

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Various aircrews attended the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center’s Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, from April 11-15, 2022 including the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command’s 302nd Airlift Wing, Rhode Island Air National Guard’s 143rd Airlift Wing, New York ANG’s 105th Airlift Wing, the Royal Danish Air Force’s 721 Squadron, and the U.S. Air Force’s 517th Airlift Squadron. During ATAC, students spend their first week at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri, and their second week at Fort Huachuca. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 11:29
    Photo ID: 7163247
    VIRIN: 220412-Z-UP142-0040
    Resolution: 5497x3665
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day 1: AATTC hosts first international aircrew since pre-pandemic [Image 8 of 8], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Day 1: AATTC hosts first international aircrew since pre-pandemic
    Day 1: AATTC hosts first international aircrew since pre-pandemic
    Day 1: AATTC hosts first international aircrew since pre-pandemic
    Day 1: AATTC hosts first international aircrew since pre-pandemic
    Day 1: AATTC hosts first international aircrew since pre-pandemic
    Day 1: AATTC hosts first international aircrew since pre-pandemic
    Day 1: AATTC hosts first international aircrew since pre-pandemic
    Day 1: AATTC hosts first international aircrew since pre-pandemic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AATTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT