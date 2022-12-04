Day 1: AATTC hosts first international aircrew since pre-pandemic

Various aircrews attended the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center’s Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, from April 11-15, 2022 including the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command’s 302nd Airlift Wing, Rhode Island Air National Guard’s 143rd Airlift Wing, New York ANG’s 105th Airlift Wing, the Royal Danish Air Force’s 721 Squadron, and the U.S. Air Force’s 517th Airlift Squadron. During ATAC, students spend their first week at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri, and their second week at Fort Huachuca. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

