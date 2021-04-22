Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ecuadorian leaders visit Kentucky National Guard [Image 30 of 30]

    Ecuadorian leaders visit Kentucky National Guard

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jessica Elbouab 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Ecuadorian leaders visit Kentucky National Guard as a part of the State Partnership Program on March 28, 2022, in Frankfort, Kentucky. The week-long engagement is the first in-person conference the two countries have held together since 2018.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 10:57
    Photo ID: 7163194
    VIRIN: 210422-Z-OX664-0016
    Resolution: 6656x4274
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US 
    Kentucky Guard hosts first Senior Leader Engagement with Ecuador in over a decade

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Ecuador
    SPP
    KYNG

