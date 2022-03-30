Ecuadorian leaders visit Kentucky National Guard

Ecuador’s Chief of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces, General Orlando Fabian Fuel Revelo laughs after Kentucky National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Hal Lamberton makes a joke during a brief on March 30, 2022, in Greenville, Ky. The week-long engagement is the first in-person conference the two countries have held in over a decade. (U.S. Army Photo by Ms. Jesse Elbouab, Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs)
Kentucky Guard hosts first Senior Leader Engagement with Ecuador in over a decade
