    Ecuadorian leaders visit Kentucky National Guard [Image 24 of 30]

    Ecuadorian leaders visit Kentucky National Guard

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jessica Elbouab 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Ecuador’s Chief of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces, General Orlando Fabian Fuel Revelo laughs after Kentucky National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Hal Lamberton makes a joke during a brief on March 30, 2022, in Greenville, Ky. The week-long engagement is the first in-person conference the two countries have held in over a decade. (U.S. Army Photo by Ms. Jesse Elbouab, Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 10:57
    Photo ID: 7163182
    VIRIN: 220330-Z-OX664-0003
    Resolution: 6416x4406
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ecuadorian leaders visit Kentucky National Guard [Image 30 of 30], by SGT Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kentucky Guard hosts first Senior Leader Engagement with Ecuador in over a decade

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Ecuador
    SPP
    KYNG

