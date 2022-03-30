Ecuador’s Chief of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces, General Orlando Fabian Fuel Revelo laughs after Kentucky National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Hal Lamberton makes a joke during a brief on March 30, 2022, in Greenville, Ky. The week-long engagement is the first in-person conference the two countries have held in over a decade. (U.S. Army Photo by Ms. Jesse Elbouab, Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 10:57 Photo ID: 7163182 VIRIN: 220330-Z-OX664-0003 Resolution: 6416x4406 Size: 1 MB Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ecuadorian leaders visit Kentucky National Guard [Image 30 of 30], by SGT Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.