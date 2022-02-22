Joint Incentive Fund expands optometry services to VA patients

Dr. Janna Lambson, an optometrist at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center hired under the Joint Incentive Fund optometry program, provides a comprehensive eye exam to a VA beneficiary Feb. 22, Fort Meade, Maryland. After more than 18 months of coordination between the Department of Defense and the Veterans Administration, Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center welcomed the first patient mid-February. Congress created the JIF between the VA and DoD to facilitate a mutually beneficial coordination of resources with the goal of improving access to health care services provided to DoD and VA beneficiaries. (U.S. Army photo by Michelle Gonzalez)

