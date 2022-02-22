Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Incentive Fund expands optometry services to VA patients [Image 1 of 2]

    Joint Incentive Fund expands optometry services to VA patients

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Michelle Gonzalez 

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center

    Dr. Janna Lambson, an optometrist at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center hired under the Joint Incentive Fund optometry program, provides a comprehensive eye exam to a VA beneficiary Feb. 22, Fort Meade, Maryland. After more than 18 months of coordination between the Department of Defense and the Veterans Administration, Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center welcomed the first patient mid-February. Congress created the JIF between the VA and DoD to facilitate a mutually beneficial coordination of resources with the goal of improving access to health care services provided to DoD and VA beneficiaries. (U.S. Army photo by Michelle Gonzalez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 09:41
    Photo ID: 7162939
    VIRIN: 220222-A-CD688-1001
    Resolution: 550x393
    Size: 141.37 KB
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Incentive Fund expands optometry services to VA patients [Image 2 of 2], by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Incentive Fund expands optometry services to VA patients
    Joint Incentive Fund expands optometry services to VA patients

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joint Incentive Fund expands optometry services to VA patients

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Veterans Health Administration

    TAGS

    optometry
    Kimbrough
    National Capital Region market
    Joint Incentive Fund
    VA patients
    NCR market

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT