    37th Space Symposium [Image 21 of 22]

    37th Space Symposium

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    Under Secretary of the Air Force Ms. Gina Ortiz Jones leads a meeting with commercial satellite and space equipment company leaders at the 37th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 5, 2022. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)

    This work, 37th Space Symposium [Image 22 of 22], by SrA Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

