Under Secretary of the Air Force Ms. Gina Ortiz Jones leads a meeting with commercial satellite and space equipment company leaders at the 37th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 5, 2022. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)
