Under Secretary of the Air Force Ms. Gina Ortiz Jones leads a meeting with commercial satellite and space equipment company leaders at the 37th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 5, 2022. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 06:21 Photo ID: 7162826 VIRIN: 220405-F-SK775-1183 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 365.2 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 37th Space Symposium [Image 22 of 22], by SrA Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.