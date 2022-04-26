Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Marksmanship Coach Class 4-22 [Image 6 of 12]

    Combat Marksmanship Coach Class 4-22

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Anthony Pio 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps SSgt Marco Casillas, an instructor for Formal Marksmanship Training Center, Weapons and Field Training Battalion, demonstrates a drill during block three of the Combat Pistol Program (CPP), at Camp Pendleton, California, April 26, 2022. Table one of CPP consists of 5 training blocks and 200 rounds per Marine.

    CMC
    MCRD
    Weapons Field Training Battalion

