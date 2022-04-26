Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Marksmanship Coach Class 4-22 [Image 11 of 12]

    Combat Marksmanship Coach Class 4-22

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Anthony Pio 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Adrian Sandoval, a student with Combat Marksmanship Coach Class 4-22, repairs a target during block three of the Combat Pistol Program (CPP), at Camp Pendleton, California, April 26, 2022. Table one of CPP consists of 5 training blocks and 200 rounds per Marine.

