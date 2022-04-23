NAF Misawa Visits Orphanage for Easter Party

MISAWA, Japan (April 23, 2022) – A Child from Bikoen Orphanage picks up an egg during an Easter egg hunt supported by Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa and tenant commands. NAF Misawa visits Bikoen Orphanage several times a year to interact with the children and organize events. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)

