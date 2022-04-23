Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Misawa Visits Orphanage for Easter Party [Image 3 of 3]

    NAF Misawa Visits Orphanage for Easter Party

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Seaman Unique Byrd 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (April 23, 2022) – A Child from Bikoen Orphanage picks up an egg during an Easter egg hunt supported by Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa and tenant commands. NAF Misawa visits Bikoen Orphanage several times a year to interact with the children and organize events. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)

