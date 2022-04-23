NAF Misawa Visits Orphanage for Easter Party

MISAWA, Japan (April 23, 2022) – Sailors, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) and tenant commands, distribute chips to children from Bikoen Orphanage after an Easter egg hunt. NAF Misawa visits Bikoen Orphanage several times a year to interact with the children and organize events. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)

