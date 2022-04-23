NAF Misawa Visits Orphanage for Easter Party

MISAWA, Japan (April 23, 2022) – Sailors, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) and tenant commands, distribute chips to children from Bikoen Orphanage after an Easter egg hunt. NAF Misawa visits Bikoen Orphanage several times a year to interact with the children and organize events. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 22:27
|Photo ID:
|7162587
|VIRIN:
|220423-N-AL214-1067
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
