U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dante Hunter, an engineer equipment electrical systems technician with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, swims during a Martial Arts Instructor course at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 26, 2022. The Marines participated in the 15-day MAI course to become instructors and gain the ability to train and advance Marines in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2022 21:59 Photo ID: 7162568 VIRIN: 220426-M-RF870-1002 Resolution: 3168x2193 Size: 3.35 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines from across III MEF participate in Martial Arts Instructor course [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Sydni Jessee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.