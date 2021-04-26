Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines from across III MEF participate in Martial Arts Instructor course [Image 11 of 11]

    Marines from across III MEF participate in Martial Arts Instructor course

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dante Hunter, an engineer equipment electrical systems technician with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, swims during a Martial Arts Instructor course at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 26, 2022. The Marines participated in the 15-day MAI course to become instructors and gain the ability to train and advance Marines in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 21:59
    Photo ID: 7162568
    VIRIN: 220426-M-RF870-1002
    Resolution: 3168x2193
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines from across III MEF participate in Martial Arts Instructor course [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Sydni Jessee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines from across III MEF participate in Martial Arts Instructor course
    Marines from across III MEF participate in Martial Arts Instructor course
    Marines from across III MEF participate in Martial Arts Instructor course
    Marines from across III MEF participate in Martial Arts Instructor course
    Marines from across III MEF participate in Martial Arts Instructor course
    Marines from across III MEF participate in Martial Arts Instructor course
    Marines from across III MEF participate in Martial Arts Instructor course
    Marines from across III MEF participate in Martial Arts Instructor course
    Marines from across III MEF participate in Martial Arts Instructor course
    Marines from across III MEF participate in Martial Arts Instructor course
    Marines from across III MEF participate in Martial Arts Instructor course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Martial Arts
    Pool
    MCMAP
    Exercise
    Swim
    MAI course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT