Marines from across III MEF participate in Martial Arts Instructor course

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Yuding Chai, a data systems administrator with Communications Training Center 3, Communications Training Battalion, conducts burpees in a pool during a Martial Arts Instructor course at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, April 26, 2022. The Marines participated in the 15-day MAI course to become instructors and gain the ability to train and advance Marines in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

