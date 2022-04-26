Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 04.26.2022 19:53 Photo ID: 7162465 VIRIN: 220426-D-NI099-048 Resolution: 1112x1483 Size: 473.24 KB Location: CU

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Revived Mannequins Breathe New Life into Training [Image 2 of 2], by Dawn Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.