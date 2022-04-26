Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Revived Mannequins Breathe New Life into Training [Image 2 of 2]

    Revived Mannequins Breathe New Life into Training

    CUBA

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Dawn Grimes 

    Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    Lt. Cmdr. Kristen Elmezzi responds to Code Purple Drill simulating birth with shoulder dystocia, also called birth trauma with “Victoria,” a Simulation Mannequin used during training at US NMRTC Guantanamo Bay

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 19:53
    Location: CU
