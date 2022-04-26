Lt. Cmdr. Kristen Elmezzi responds to Code Purple Drill simulating birth with shoulder dystocia, also called birth trauma with “Victoria,” a Simulation Mannequin used during training at US NMRTC Guantanamo Bay
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 19:53
|Photo ID:
|7162465
|VIRIN:
|220426-D-NI099-048
|Resolution:
|1112x1483
|Size:
|473.24 KB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Revived Mannequins Breathe New Life into Training [Image 2 of 2], by Dawn Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Revived Mannequins Breathe New Life Into Training
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT