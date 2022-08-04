Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Revived Mannequins Breathe New Life into Training [Image 1 of 2]

    Revived Mannequins Breathe New Life into Training

    CUBA

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Dawn Grimes 

    Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    Lt. Cmdr. Bryan Roberts responds to Code Purple Drill and takes vital signs of Simulation Mannequin “Super Tory” during drill that tested response to birth with shoulder dystocia, also called birth trauma at US NMRTC Guantanamo Bay.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 19:53
    Photo ID: 7162464
    VIRIN: 220408-D-NI099-171
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Revived Mannequins Breathe New Life into Training [Image 2 of 2], by Dawn Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Revived Mannequins Breathe New Life into Training
    Revived Mannequins Breathe New Life into Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Revived Mannequins Breathe New Life Into Training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT