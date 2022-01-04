Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Firefighting Training with CFAS Fire Department [Image 5 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Firefighting Training with CFAS Fire Department

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (April 1, 2022) Chief Damage Controlman Jeffrey Davis, second from left, from Cherry Valley, Ill., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), conducts a tour of the ship’s spaces with the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Fire Department. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Firefighting Training with CFAS Fire Department [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

