USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Firefighting Training with CFAS Fire Department

SASEBO, Japan (April 1, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) participate in firefighting training with the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Fire Department. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

