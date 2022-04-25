Fairchild Flight line

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alan Bellwood, 141st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, briefs the maintenance checks of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 25, 2022. The KC-135 Stratotanker’s were first introduced to Fairchild in February 1958 and have been vital to mission success ever since. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

