U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alan Bellwood, 141st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, briefs the maintenance checks of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 25, 2022. The KC-135 Stratotanker’s were first introduced to Fairchild in February 1958 and have been vital to mission success ever since. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 18:36
|Photo ID:
|7162349
|VIRIN:
|220425-F-TG928-1008
|Resolution:
|5878x3923
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fairchild Flight line [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
