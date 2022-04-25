U.S. Air Force Airman marshals a KC-135 Stratotanker at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 25, 2022. The KC-135 Stratotanker’s were first introduced to Fairchild in February 1958 and have been vital to mission success ever since. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 18:36
|Photo ID:
|7162348
|VIRIN:
|220425-F-TG928-1029
|Resolution:
|6601x4405
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fairchild Flight line [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
