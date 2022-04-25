Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild Flight line [Image 1 of 2]

    Fairchild Flight line

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman marshals a KC-135 Stratotanker at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 25, 2022. The KC-135 Stratotanker’s were first introduced to Fairchild in February 1958 and have been vital to mission success ever since. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    Flight line
    Flightline
    KC-135
    Fairchild
    Marshalling

