U.S. Air Force Airman marshals a KC-135 Stratotanker at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 25, 2022. The KC-135 Stratotanker’s were first introduced to Fairchild in February 1958 and have been vital to mission success ever since. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2022 Date Posted: 04.26.2022 18:36 Photo ID: 7162348 VIRIN: 220425-F-TG928-1029 Resolution: 6601x4405 Size: 4.59 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fairchild Flight line [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.