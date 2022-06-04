PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. — Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, meets with Chief of Staff Japan Air Self Defense Force Gen. Shunji Izutsu, during a bi-lat meeting at the 37th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Col. April 6, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 09:39
|Photo ID:
|7160827
|VIRIN:
|220406-F-MC941-0870
|Resolution:
|5436x3629
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 37th Space Symposium [Image 6 of 6], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
