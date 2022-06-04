Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37th Space Symposium [Image 4 of 6]

    37th Space Symposium

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class brooke wise 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. — Gen. Shunji Izutsu, Chief of Staff Japan Air Self Defense Force, Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond during the 37th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Col. April 6, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Japan
    colorado
    space symposium
    general Raymond

