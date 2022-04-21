Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUAB Airmen develop multi-role skills [Image 2 of 2]

    QATAR

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force airmen from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing practice tactical maneuvering techniques during a training exercise on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 20, 2022. Airmen from fueling, medical, and supply squadrons took part in the exercise, which improved and demonstrated the wide skill set of airmen in the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 05:46
    Photo ID: 7160666
    VIRIN: 220421-Z-LB784-0026
    Resolution: 7259x4839
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUAB Airmen develop multi-role skills [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    AirForce
    AFCENT
    379
    379AEW

