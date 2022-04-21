U.S Air Force airmen from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing change the tire of a Humvee during a training exercise on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 20, 2022. Security forces trained airmen from different squadrons of the base (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 05:46
|Photo ID:
|7160665
|VIRIN:
|220421-Z-LB784-0060
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AUAB Airmen develop multi-role skills [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT