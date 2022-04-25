Nagasaki Prefectural Police Dept. Visits CFAS

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses for a photo with Assistant Commissioner Naotaka Ikezono, chief of Nagasaki Prefectural Police Department, Assistant Commissioner Shigeru Araki, chief of Sasebo Police Department, and members of Nagasaki Prefectural Police Headquarters and the Sasebo Police Department during an introductory office call at CFAS April 25, 2022. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

