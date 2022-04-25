Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nagasaki Prefectural Police Dept. Visits CFAS [Image 1 of 3]

    Nagasaki Prefectural Police Dept. Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), meets with Assistant Commissioner Naotaka Ikezono, chief of Nagasaki Prefectural Police Department during an introductory office call at CFAS April 25, 2022. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

