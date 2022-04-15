Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A knight to remember [Image 2 of 3]

    A knight to remember

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Spc. Oscar Toscano 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    2nd Infantry Division Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns, is inducted into the Order of Saint Michael as a honorable knight, 15 Apr. 2022, Camp Humphreys Republic of Korea. The order of Saint Michael recognizes individuals who have contributed to the promotion of Army aviation in ways that stand out in the eyes of the recipients' seniors, peers and subordinates. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Oscar Toscano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 03:16
    Photo ID: 7160575
    VIRIN: 220415-A-OT114-1072
    Resolution: 5742x3828
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A knight to remember [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A knight to remember
    A knight to remember
    A knight to remember

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aviation

    TAGS

    Safety
    Award ceremony
    Soldiers
    Army
    Aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT