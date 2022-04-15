A knight to remember

2nd Infantry Division Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns, is inducted into the Order of Saint Michael as a honorable knight, 15 Apr. 2022, Camp Humphreys Republic of Korea. The order of Saint Michael recognizes individuals who have contributed to the promotion of Army aviation in ways that stand out in the eyes of the recipients' seniors, peers and subordinates. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Oscar Toscano)

Date Taken: 04.15.2022
Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR