    Secretary of Defense visits Ramstein [Image 6 of 6]

    Secretary of Defense visits Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III (left) is greeted by (left to right) U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, Brig. Gen. Joshua Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander and 86 AW Command Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelley, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 25, 2022. Secretary Austin invited Ministers of Defense and senior military officials to Ramstein this week to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various issues facing U.S. allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 03:14
    Photo ID: 7160554
    VIRIN: 220425-F-XE065-1031
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense visits Ramstein [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

