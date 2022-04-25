Secretary of Defense visits Ramstein

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III (right to left) is greeted by U.S Air Force Brig. Gen. Joshua Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander and 86 AW Command Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelley, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 25, 2022. Secretary Austin invited Ministers of Defense and senior military officials to Ramstein this week to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various issues facing U.S. allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

