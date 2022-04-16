Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emon Beach Main Pavilion Refurbishment is Complete on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Emon Beach Main Pavilion Refurbishment is Complete on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Jessica Dambruch 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    With personnel from the Department of Public Works, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Tom Pugsley, right, welder Micky Nenam, center left, and Metal Shop supervisor Kelly Welchlin, center right, commemorate the reopening of the refurbished Emon Beach main pavilion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Kwajalein, April 16, 2022. The facility had been closed for repairs since the early spring. Pugsley thanked personnel for their support in completing the project ahead of schedule. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)

    VIRIN: 220416-A-RI322-1054
    Emon Beach Main Pavilion Refurbishment is Complete on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll
    Emon Beach Main Pavilion Refurbishment is Complete on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Marshall Islands
    Kwajalein
    USAG-KA
    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll
    Jessica Dambruch

