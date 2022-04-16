Emon Beach Main Pavilion Refurbishment is Complete on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

With personnel from the Department of Public Works, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Tom Pugsley, right, welder Micky Nenam, center left, and Metal Shop supervisor Kelly Welchlin, center right, commemorate the reopening of the refurbished Emon Beach main pavilion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Kwajalein, April 16, 2022. The facility had been closed for repairs since the early spring. Pugsley thanked personnel for their support in completing the project ahead of schedule. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)

