With personnel from the Department of Public Works, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Tom Pugsley, right, welder Micky Nenam, center left, and Metal Shop supervisor Kelly Welchlin, center right, commemorate the reopening of the refurbished Emon Beach main pavilion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Kwajalein, April 16, 2022. The facility had been closed for repairs since the early spring. Pugsley thanked personnel for their support in completing the project ahead of schedule. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 02:02
|Photo ID:
|7160490
|VIRIN:
|220416-A-RI322-1054
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|MH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Emon Beach Main Pavilion Refurbishment is Complete on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll [Image 2 of 2], by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Emon Beach Main Pavilion Refurbishment Is Complete
