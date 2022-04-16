Public Works personnel joined members of the command team from U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll, April 16, 2022, for a ceremony to officially open the renovated Emon Beach main pavilion. The facility had been closed for repairs since the early spring. U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Tom Pugsley thanked personnel for their support in completing the project ahead of schedule. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 02:02
|Photo ID:
|7160491
|VIRIN:
|220416-A-RI322-1010
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|MH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Emon Beach Main Pavilion Refurbishment is Complete on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll [Image 2 of 2], by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Emon Beach Main Pavilion Refurbishment Is Complete
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT