    Emon Beach Main Pavilion Refurbishment is Complete on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll [Image 2 of 2]

    Emon Beach Main Pavilion Refurbishment is Complete on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Jessica Dambruch 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Public Works personnel joined members of the command team from U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll, April 16, 2022, for a ceremony to officially open the renovated Emon Beach main pavilion. The facility had been closed for repairs since the early spring. U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Tom Pugsley thanked personnel for their support in completing the project ahead of schedule. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 02:02
    Photo ID: 7160491
    VIRIN: 220416-A-RI322-1010
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: MH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emon Beach Main Pavilion Refurbishment is Complete on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll [Image 2 of 2], by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marshall Islands
    Kwajalein
    USAG-KA
    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll
    Jessica Dambruch

