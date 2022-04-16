Emon Beach Main Pavilion Refurbishment is Complete on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

Public Works personnel joined members of the command team from U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll, April 16, 2022, for a ceremony to officially open the renovated Emon Beach main pavilion. The facility had been closed for repairs since the early spring. U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Tom Pugsley thanked personnel for their support in completing the project ahead of schedule. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)

