    USAG-KA Sgt. 1st Class Effie Banks [Image 2 of 2]

    USAG-KA Sgt. 1st Class Effie Banks

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    10.24.2021

    Photo by James Brantley 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Sgt. 1st Class Effie Banks, a human resources specialist and contracting officer representative for the Kwajalein post office, was recently named the winner of the Installation Management Command-Pacific Non-Commissioned Officer/Virtual Soldier Board for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Mike Brantley)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 01:00
    This work, USAG-KA Sgt. 1st Class Effie Banks [Image 2 of 2], by James Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

