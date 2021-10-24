Sgt. 1st Class Effie Banks, a human resources specialist and contracting officer representative for the Kwajalein post office, was recently named the winner of the Installation Management Command-Pacific Non-Commissioned Officer/Virtual Soldier Board for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Mike Brantley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2022 01:00 Photo ID: 7160473 VIRIN: 211024-A-NS640-1001 Resolution: 1575x2100 Size: 1.23 MB Location: MH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG-KA Sgt. 1st Class Effie Banks [Image 2 of 2], by James Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.