Sgt. 1st Class Effie Banks, a human resources specialist and contracting officer representative for the Kwajalein post office, was recently named the winner of the Installation Management Command-Pacific Non-Commissioned Officer/Virtual Soldier Board for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Mike Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2022 01:00
|Photo ID:
|7160473
|VIRIN:
|211024-A-NS640-1001
|Resolution:
|1575x2100
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|MH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG-KA Sgt. 1st Class Effie Banks [Image 2 of 2], by James Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Banks Earns Installation Management Command-Pacific NCO of the Quarter
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT