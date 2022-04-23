Banks Earns Installation Management Command-Pacific NCO of the Quarter

Photo By James Brantley | Sgt. 1st Class Effie Banks, a human resources specialist and contracting officer...... read more read more Photo By James Brantley | Sgt. 1st Class Effie Banks, a human resources specialist and contracting officer representative for the Kwajalein post office, was recently named the winner of the Installation Management Command-Pacific Non-Commissioned Officer/Virtual Soldier Board for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Mike Brantley) see less | View Image Page

Sgt. 1st Class Effie Banks, a human resources specialist and contracting officer representative for the Kwajalein post office, was recently named the winner of the Installation Management Command-Pacific Non-Commissioned Officer/Virtual Soldier Board for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.



Banks competed with four other Soldiers from around the Pacific for the honor, which was held virtually. She will compete for NCO of the Year for IMCOM-P later this year.



Banks submitted a Soldier Record Brief and biography prior to answering 20 questions on Army Doctrine; wrote a 500-word essay on leadership; wrote an information paper on the Army Career Intermission program; and provided a reflective writing in under 250 words.



Banks is from Hampton, Virginia, and has served in the Army for 15 years.



“Believe it or not the reflective writing was the hardest because I had all these ideas, which ended in about 570 words,” said Banks. “I had to cut that to 250 words and still have it make sense.”



Banks said she enjoys engaging with the community and helping others and is also USAG-KA’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Victim Advocate, in addition to her other duties.