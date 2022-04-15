Buckley Fire Department Pancake Breakfast

Joseph Boscia, a fire inspector from the 460th Civil Engineer Squadron, showcases the fire safety trailer and educates a civilian employee on fire safety at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., April 15, 2022. The Buckley Fire Department served close to 1,000 pancakes. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)
