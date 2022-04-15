Carlos Jackson, Buckley Fire Department inspector, cooks homemade pancakes for military members at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., April 15, 2022. The Buckley Fire Department has been doing the pancake breakfast every fire prevention week for over 20 years. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 18:12
|Photo ID:
|7160027
|VIRIN:
|220415-X-UC044-1088
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|334.46 KB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Buckley Fire Department Pancake Breakfast [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Madelyn Yepez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
