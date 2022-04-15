Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buckley Fire Department Pancake Breakfast [Image 2 of 3]

    Buckley Fire Department Pancake Breakfast

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Yepez 

    Buckley Garrison

    Carlos Jackson, Buckley Fire Department inspector, cooks homemade pancakes for military members at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., April 15, 2022. The Buckley Fire Department has been doing the pancake breakfast every fire prevention week for over 20 years. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 18:12
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    TAGS

    Safety
    Fire safety
    fire prevention
    readiness
    Space Force

