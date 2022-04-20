(CHINA LAKE) – Participants in the ceremonial groundbreaking for the sixteenth, seventeenth and eighteenth military construction projects of the $2.7B MILCON Earthquake Recovery Program for the Cast Propellant Mix Building, Warhead Casing Operations facility and Motor Assembly Compound on Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake on April 20, (L-R, City of Ridgecrest Vice Mayor Solomon Rajaratnam, NAWCWD Executive Director Daniel Carreno, OICC China Lake Commanding Officer Capt. Laurie Scott, Whiting-Turner Senior Vice President Steve Likins and NAWS China Lake Commanding Officer Capt. Jeremy Vaughan.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 04.25.2022 16:24 Photo ID: 7159683 VIRIN: 220420-N-RA951-6659 Resolution: 4868x3427 Size: 2.07 MB Location: RIDGECREST, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Officer in Charge of Construction China Lake Hosts It’s Last Groundbreaking on a Trio of Projects [Image 11 of 11], by Edward Cartagena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.