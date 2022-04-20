NAVFAC Officer in Charge of Construction China Lake Hosts It’s Last Groundbreaking on a Trio of Projects

(CHINA LAKE) – Participants in the ceremonial groundbreaking for the sixteenth, seventeenth and eighteenth military construction projects of the $2.7B MILCON Earthquake Recovery Program for the Cast Propellant Mix Building, Warhead Casing Operations facility and Motor Assembly Compound on Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake on April 20, (L-R, City of Ridgecrest Vice Mayor Solomon Rajaratnam, NAWCWD Executive Director Daniel Carreno, OICC China Lake Commanding Officer Capt. Laurie Scott, Whiting-Turner Senior Vice President Steve Likins and NAWS China Lake Commanding Officer Capt. Jeremy Vaughan.)
