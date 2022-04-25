Coast Guard medevacs passenger from cruise ship 160 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a 68-year-old man from a cuise ship approximately 160 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas, April 25, 2022. The man, who was reportly experiencing severe back pain, low blood pressure and decreased heart rate, was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Houston)

