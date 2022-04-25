Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs passenger from cruise ship 160 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard medevacs passenger from cruise ship 160 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a 68-year-old man from a cuise ship approximately 160 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas, April 25, 2022. The man, who was reportly experiencing severe back pain, low blood pressure and decreased heart rate, was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Houston)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 15:00
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US 
    Medevac
    USCG
    Air Station Houston
    Texas

