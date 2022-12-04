US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 train on airfield damage repair

220412-N-PG340-1002 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (April 12, 2022) U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 install airfield matting during airfield damage repair training onboard Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme, California. NMCB-5 is homeported out of Port Hueneme. They train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Gerardo Pratts-Perez)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2022 11:28
|Photo ID:
|7158809
|VIRIN:
|220419-N-PG340-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
