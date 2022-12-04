Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 train on airfield damage repair Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5, Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command [Image 1 of 3]

    US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 train on airfield damage repair Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5, Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    220412-N-PG340-1003 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (April 12, 2022) U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 install airfield matting during airfield damage repair training onboard Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme, California. NMCB-5 is homeported out of Port Hueneme. They train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Gerardo Pratts-Perez)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 11:28
    Photo ID: 7158800
    VIRIN: 220419-N-PG340-1003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 train on airfield damage repair Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5, Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme

