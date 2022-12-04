US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 train on airfield damage repair Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5, Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command

220412-N-PG340-1003 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (April 12, 2022) U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 install airfield matting during airfield damage repair training onboard Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme, California. NMCB-5 is homeported out of Port Hueneme. They train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Gerardo Pratts-Perez)

