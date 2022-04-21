A U.S. service member supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, tends to a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, April 21, 2022. The exercise focused on coordination and communication between different units and mission partners in order to provide effective medical evacuation support for joint operations in the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Joel Pfiester)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.25.2022 09:33 Photo ID: 7158478 VIRIN: 220421-F-PD075-0044 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 608.48 KB Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US service members conduct MASCAL exercise in Djibouti [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joel Pfiester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.